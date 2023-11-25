Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: mareep, pokemon

Today Is Mareep Community Day Classic In Pokémon GO

It has been five years since Mareep Community Day in Pokémon GO and now, newer players will get a chance to experience it like new.

Earn an Ampharos with the exclusive move Dragon Pulse by evolving Flaaffy.

Partake in $1 Timed Research and new Field Research tasks for rewards.

Take advantage of event bonuses like 1/4 Hatch Distance and 3-hour Lure Modules.

The final Community Day Classic event of the year happens today in Pokémon GO. It features Mareep, who was originally featured five years ago during April 2018's Pokémon GO Community Day. Now, you will have a chance to hunt for Shiny Mareep in the wild with a boosted Shiny rate and evolve it all the way up to an Ampharos that knows Dragon Pulse. Let's take a look at the full details.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Community Day Classic: Mareep, happening today:

Date and time: Saturday, November 25, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, November 25, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Mareep, one of the first-ever Pokémon to get a Community Day, will feature in this month's Community Day Classic with Ampharos's Community Day move available once again. Evolve Flaaffy (Mareep's Evolution) during the event or up to two hours afterward to get an Ampharos that knows the Charged Attack Dragon Pulse. Dragon Pulse details: Trainer Battles: 90 power Gym and raids: 90 power

Mareep, one of the first-ever Pokémon to get a Community Day, will feature in this month's Community Day Classic with Ampharos's Community Day move available once again. Community Day Special Research Storyline: This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Mareep Community Day Classic–exclusive Special Research story. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal."

This $1 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Community Day Field Research: Niantic writes: "Community Day Classic–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Mareep to earn rewards, such as additional encounters with Mareep, Stardust, Great Balls, and more!"

Niantic writes: "Community Day Classic–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Mareep to earn rewards, such as additional encounters with Mareep, Stardust, Great Balls, and more!" Event bonuses: 1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in Incubators during the event period. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot photobombs PokéStop Showcases $9.99 Ultra Community Day Box on the Pokémon GO Web Store Event Bundles: For 1,350 PokéCoins, you will get 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, one Elite Charged TM, and five Lucky Eggs. For 480 PokéCoins, you will get 30 Ultra Balls, one Incense, three Super Incubators, and one Lure Module.



