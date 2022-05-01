Today Is Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day In Pokémon GO

Today is Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day in Pokémon GO. This is the culmination of this weekend's surprise Mega Moment event which was launched to celebrate changes made to both Mega Raids and Mega Evolution that has made the entire process easier. Outside of the Mega aspect of it all, this is a notable Raid Day because Kangaskhan is mostly treated as a regional species in Pokémon GO that is native to Australia and unavailable elsewhere. Certain events including GO Fests have made this Kanto classic available, but this is going to be one of the best chances to Shiny hunt Kangaskhan in the history of the game. Let's get into the details.

Here are the details of the Pokémon GO event happening today:

Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day: On Sunday, May 1st, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM local time, Mega Kangaskhan will appear more frequently in Mega Raids. As with all Raid Days, you'll get free Raid Passes (up to five) during the event and up to two hours afterward along with increased Shiny odds for Kangaskhan. Previous Raid Day Shiny rates were noted to be as high as one in 10.

Mega Kangaskhan was originally teased earlier this week in the video that Niantic posted announcing changes coming to Mega Evolution and Mega Raids. Notably, that video also teased Mega Latios and Mega Latias who are debuting next in just a few days as the game's first Mega Legendaries.

To take on Kangaskhan, you're going to want to utilize your Fighting-types. I'd suggest:

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Lopunny: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Terrakion: Zen Headbutt, Sacred Sword

Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat

Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Bewear: Low Kick, Superpower

Toxicroak: Counter, Dynamic Punch