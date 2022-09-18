Today Is Roggenrola Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details

Today is your chance at a Shiny Roggenrola in Pokémon GO! Roggenrola Community Day is happening today and it is coming through with a long list of bonuses. Let's take a look at the full details again before we hop in, and be sure to grind hard today… because Roggenrola's ultimate evolution of Gigalith is quite useful as a raid boss. All right, let's get into it.

Roggenrola Community Day graphic in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Here are the details for Roggenrola Community Day happening today in Pokémon GO:

  • Date and time: Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.
  • Community Day Pokémon: Roggenrola, the Mantle Pokémon. Roggenrola has already had its Shiny release but it has been relatively rare in-game. Considering its rarity and the power Gigalith brings to raids, I'd call this a solid feature.
  • Featured Community Day Attack: Evolve up a Roggenrola or Boldore during the event or up to five hours afterward to its ultimate form of Gigalith to get the Charged Attack Meteor Beam.
  • Community Day Special Research: As always, the ticketed Special Research will cost US$1.00. All we know so far about the Research is its title: Rock 'n' Roll.
  • Community Day Bonuses from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time:
    • 1/4 Hatch Distance
    • Double Catch Candy
    • Double chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon
    • Three-hour Lure Modules
    • Three-hour Incense
    • GO Snapshot photobombs of Roggenrola
    • Event-themed stickers
    • One additional Special Trade with a max two for the day. This bonus will be active until 10:00 p.m.
    • Trades will require 50% less Stardust. This bonus will be active until 10:00 p.m.
  • Bonus Battle Raids from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time: Trainers who raid and take down Boldore in special Tier Four raids will see more Roggenrola appearing in a 300-meter radius around the Gym for 30 minutes. These will have the same Shiny odds as the standard Community Day hours.

