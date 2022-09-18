Today Is Roggenrola Community Day In Pokémon GO: Full Details

Today is your chance at a Shiny Roggenrola in Pokémon GO! Roggenrola Community Day is happening today and it is coming through with a long list of bonuses. Let's take a look at the full details again before we hop in, and be sure to grind hard today… because Roggenrola's ultimate evolution of Gigalith is quite useful as a raid boss. All right, let's get into it.

Here are the details for Roggenrola Community Day happening today in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Community Day Pokémon: Roggenrola, the Mantle Pokémon. Roggenrola has already had its Shiny release but it has been relatively rare in-game. Considering its rarity and the power Gigalith brings to raids, I'd call this a solid feature.

Roggenrola, the Mantle Pokémon. Roggenrola has already had its Shiny release but it has been relatively rare in-game. Considering its rarity and the power Gigalith brings to raids, I'd call this a solid feature. Featured Community Day Attack: Evolve up a Roggenrola or Boldore during the event or up to five hours afterward to its ultimate form of Gigalith to get the Charged Attack Meteor Beam.

Evolve up a Roggenrola or Boldore during the event or up to five hours afterward to its ultimate form of Gigalith to get the Charged Attack Meteor Beam. Community Day Special Research: As always, the ticketed Special Research will cost US$1.00. All we know so far about the Research is its title: Rock 'n' Roll.

As always, the ticketed Special Research will cost US$1.00. All we know so far about the Research is its title: Rock 'n' Roll. Community Day Bonuses from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time: 1/4 Hatch Distance Double Catch Candy Double chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon Three-hour Lure Modules Three-hour Incense GO Snapshot photobombs of Roggenrola Event-themed stickers One additional Special Trade with a max two for the day. This bonus will be active until 10:00 p.m. Trades will require 50% less Stardust. This bonus will be active until 10:00 p.m.

Bonus Battle Raids from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time: Trainers who raid and take down Boldore in special Tier Four raids will see more Roggenrola appearing in a 300-meter radius around the Gym for 30 minutes. These will have the same Shiny odds as the standard Community Day hours.