Today Is Searching For Gold Research Day In Pokémon GO Today is Searching for Gold Research Day in Pokémon GO. Niantic will feature Nosepass, Sableye, & others with a boosted Shiny rate.

The first event of the Season of Hidden Gems begins today in Pokémon GO. It will offer Trainers a chance to catch Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, and Barboach with boosted Shiny odds. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening in the Searching for Gold Research Day in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Today, Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Today, Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, and Barboach will be encountered through Field Research. There will be an increased chance of catching all of these Pokémon in their Shiny forms.

Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, and Barboach will be encountered through Field Research. There will be an increased chance of catching all of these Pokémon in their Shiny forms. Wild spawns: Bellsprout, Weedle, Poochyena, Buizel, Tympole, Shelmet, and Stufful. Lickitung and Azumarill will be available as rare spawns.

Bellsprout, Weedle, Poochyena, Buizel, Tympole, Shelmet, and Stufful. Lickitung and Azumarill will be available as rare spawns. Timed Research : For $1USD, Trainers can access a Timed Research that will lead to encounters with Carerpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, and Barboach with the same Shiny rate as in Field Research. It seems that we will be able to pick a specific Pokémon to see more of. I'm going with Nosepass. Niantic notes: Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, June 3, 2023, 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. This Timed Research Ticket will only be available in the in-game shop from Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. PDT to Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. local time.

: For $1USD, Trainers can access a Timed Research that will lead to encounters with Carerpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, and Barboach with the same Shiny rate as in Field Research. It seems that we will be able to pick a specific Pokémon to see more of. I'm going with Nosepass. Niantic notes: Event bonus: PokéStops will be able to turn gold without a Golden Lure Module. However, Gimmighoul will only appear at PokéStops if a Golden Lore Module was used. Niantic does note that "treasure-hunting Trainers may still find Gimmighoul Coins when they spin the PokéStop!"



Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!