Today Is Swinub Incense Day 2021 In Pokémon GO

The first event of Pokémon GO's new season, the Season of Heritage, kicks off this morning at 11 AM local time. Let's get into the details for today's Swinub Incense Day.

Here are the details of Swinub Incense Day in Pokémon GO:

Date & Time: Today! Sunday, December 5th, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time.

Today! Sunday, December 5th, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM local time. Feature: Swinub, of course, though there will be more Pokémon! Now, it isn't said explicitly that Swinub will have an increased Shiny rate for the event, but that is indeed something we have seen with Incense Day features in the past.

The Incense spawns featuring during Swinub Incense Day will alternate between Ice-types and Ground-types. Here is a breakdown of what Pokémon will be featured, if they can be Shiny, and what their Shiny rate has been observed to be.

Incense Spawns: Ice-type Pokémon will be attracted to Incense from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, and 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. This includes: Seel – Shiny available, standard rate Jynx – Shiny available, rate unknown but likely standard Sneasel – Shiny available, boosted rate Snorunt – Shiny available, standard rate Snover – Shiny available, standard rate Vanillite Galarian Darumaka Ground-type Pokémon will be attracted to Incense from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. This includes: Onix – Shiny available, boosted rate Cubone – Shiny available, standard rate Rhyhorn – Shiny available, standard rate Whooper – Shiny available, standard rate Phanpy Barboach – Shiny available, standard rate Larvitar – Shiny available, standard rate



My advice for this event is to be mindful of the current Stardust challenges. A catch-driven event like this can certainly lead to Trainers raking in Stardust by the boatload, so be sure to keep claiming the rewards you've unlocked in your Today tab. That way, you will continue to unlock pages of this challenge, putting that Stardust accrual to good use as you claim rewards.