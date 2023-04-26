Today Is Tapu Bulu's Last Raid Hour Before Leaving Pokémon GO Today is Tapu Bulu’s last Raid Hour before it leaves Pokémon GO. This may be your last best chance to catch this Shiny Legendary.

Tonight is the second and final Tapu Bulu Raid Hour of this raid rotation in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Wednesday, April 25th, this Grass/Fairy-type Alolan Island Guardian will be popping in raids all of the game. Most Gyms will feature these Tier Five raids, giving players another chance to battle Tapu Bulu before it leaves. Tapu Bulu is in the middle of its Shiny release, so it likely won't be featured for the rest of 2023 after this. Due to that, as well as the new limit on remote raiding, this may be a more popular in-person Raid Hour than we've seen in a while in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at some tips for the one-hour event.

In addition to today's Raid Hour, Niantic has announced details for the next raid-focused event coming to Pokémon GO in May 2023:

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this May 2023:

April 17th – May 2nd: Tapu Bulu with a Shiny release

Tapu Bulu with a Shiny release May 2nd – May 9th: Shock Drive Genesect with a Shiny release

Shock Drive Genesect with a Shiny release May 9th – May 24th: Tapu Fini with a Shiny release

Tapu Fini with a Shiny release May 24th – June 1st: Regigigas, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of May 2023 are:

Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023: Shock Drive Genesect, can be Shiny

Shock Drive Genesect, can be Shiny Wednesday, May 10th, 2023: Tapu Fini, can be Shiny

Tapu Fini, can be Shiny Wednesday, May 17th, 2023: Tapu Fini, can be Shiny

Tapu Fini, can be Shiny Wednesday, May 24th, 2023: Regigigas, can be Shiny

Regigigas, can be Shiny Wednesday, May 31st, 2023: Regigigas, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in this May 2023:

April 17th – May 2nd: Mega Slowbro

Mega Slowbro May 2nd – May 11th: Mega Scizor

Mega Scizor May 11th – May 24th: Mega Pinsir, first time released

Mega Pinsir, first time released May 24th – June 1st: Mega Altaria

Here are the raid events coming in May 2023: