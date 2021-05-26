Today Is Yveltal Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO: Last Chance

Tonight is the second Yveltal Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Wednesday, May 26th, most gyms in the game will be taken over by raids featuring this fearsome Dark/Flying-type Legendary Pokémon. Not only is this the final raid hour of Yveltal's current stay, it's also the final Raid Hour of the entire Season of Legends, which has offered three months of increased XP for Tier Five Raids. Here are tips to take advantage of this hour because, as of this writing, we don't currently know what Niantic has in store for us next.

Lucky Egg it up! Be sure you throw on enough Lucky Eggs to cover your entire time raiding, as that additional XP for Legendary Raids in Pokémon GO is going to be a major help for those looking to level up. Also, and this is important… plan Lucky Eggs for other Raid Hours you're playing.

Now, what I mean by other Raid Hour is that we are no longer confined to what's happening directly around us in Pokémon GO. With remote raid invites and the new friend limit increase, you can add dozens of new people all around the world. Just look to social media, where Facebook, Discord, Reddit, and even the torture chamber known as Twitter will host raid groups and individuals calling out for raids. The attentive player will be able to participate in multiple raid hours per day if the desire is there.

Go in with a prepared team of counters. There's nothing worse than short-manning a raid, trusting your fellow players to bring the heat, and seeing that they're using ineffective counters. The suggested counters that Niantic programs are defense-based rather than attack-based and are not ideal for completing raids, especially with a small group. You want to go in with attackers whose moves are Super Effective against Yveltal. Don't miss our Yveltal Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players, which can help you build your team.

Best of luck, fellow trainers!