Today Pokémon TCG Japan Releases Ancient Roar & Future Flash

Two new Pokémon TCG sets release today in Japan: Ancient Roar which is led up by Roaring Moon & Future Flash featuring Iron Valiant.

The Pokémon TCG Japan releases two new sets today, debuting the Future and Ancient Pokémon mechanics. These sets are Ancient Roar, which features the flagship Paradox Pokémon Roaring Moon (an Ancient relative of Mega Salamence), and Future Flash, which features Iron Valiant (a Future relative of Gallade and Gardevoir). These sets combine with Japan's direct previous release, Raging Surf, to form the English language expansion Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which is currently in pre-release. The full release of Paradox Rift is in November 2023. Let's take a look at what else is coming to the hobby.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the third quarter of 2023:

Charizard ex Premium Collection (available October 20, 2023): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex SV Black Star Promo, and two holographic cards featuring Charmander and Charmeleon, respectively (it is not yet announced if these are foil reprints or SV Black Star Promos), a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Charizard. It retails for $39.99.

Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex SV Black Star Promo, and two holographic cards featuring Charmander and Charmeleon, respectively (it is not yet announced if these are foil reprints or SV Black Star Promos), a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Charizard. It retails for $39.99. Roaring Moon ex Box (available November 17, 2023): Features Roaring Moon ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Roaring Moon ex, a holographic card featuring Brute Bonnet and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99.

Features Roaring Moon ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Roaring Moon ex, a holographic card featuring Brute Bonnet and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99. Iron Valiant ex Box (available November 17, 2023): Features Iron Valiant ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Iron Valiant ex, a holographic card featuring Iron Moth and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99.

Features Iron Valiant ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Iron Valiant ex, a holographic card featuring Iron Moth and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99. Miraidon ex League Battle Deck (available November 17, 2023): Reprints of Regieleki VMAX and Miraidon ex lead up to the next ex League Battle Deck. This includes no Black Star Promos but rather three copies of Regileki V, two copies of Regileki VMAX, and two copies of Miraidon ex, along with a ready-to-play deck of cards, six damage counter dice, one coin flip die, two coin condition markets, a deck box, an accessory box, and a strategy sheet. It will retail for $29.99.

Reprints of Regieleki VMAX and Miraidon ex lead up to the next ex League Battle Deck. This includes no Black Star Promos but rather three copies of Regileki V, two copies of Regileki VMAX, and two copies of Miraidon ex, along with a ready-to-play deck of cards, six damage counter dice, one coin flip die, two coin condition markets, a deck box, an accessory box, and a strategy sheet. It will retail for $29.99. Fall 2023 Collector's Chest Tin (available November 17, 2023): Features three foil cards featuring Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval that will likely be reprint cards. They have not yet been revealed. The tin will also include a Pokémon coin, a mini portfolio, sticker sheets, and six booster packs. It will retail for $29.99.

Features three foil cards featuring Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval that will likely be reprint cards. They have not yet been revealed. The tin will also include a Pokémon coin, a mini portfolio, sticker sheets, and six booster packs. It will retail for $29.99. Gyarados ex Premium Collection (release date not yet known): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive, but that, too, is not yet announced.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

