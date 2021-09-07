Togedemaru From Japanese Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set will also be the first major expansion to feature V-UNION cards. V-UNION cards, which will debut as Black Star Promos in their own collection boxes ahead of the release of Fusion Arts, are four different cards that come together as one piece of artwork that will be playable as a single card. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.

It's Togedemaru time! Each generation has a tried and true tradition of supplying Pokémon fans with something vital: a Pikachu clone. Johto gave us Marril, a Pokémon that was initially thought by the fanbase to be called "Pikablu." (Remember that!? Oh, the nostalgia.) Then, Hoenn got even more Pikachuey (Pikachewy?) with the twin cuties, Plusle and Minun, who look like they could be in the Pikachu evolutionary line. Then, Sinnoh began to switch things up a bit with a little arctic-Chu: Pachirisu. Unova introduced the flying Emolga, Kalos gave us Dedenne who will soon release in Pokémon GO, and the newest region, Galar, has now given us Morpeko.

It was Alola that offered us this Electric/Steel-type Pokémon inspired by Pikachu: Togedemaru. In the anime, Sophocles is known for having one of these that has a strong connection to Ash's Pikachu and, like the iconic Pika, likes to kick it outside of the Poké Ball.

This incredibly happy Togedemaru, rendered in light, pastel colors, is one of the cutest cards that the Japanese-language Pokémon TCG has revealed for Fusion Strike thus far. As we get closer to the set, more reveals are expected to roll out.