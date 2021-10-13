Tonight Is Altered Giratina Raid Hour #1 In Pokémon GO: October 2021

Halloween begins early this year. Ahead of the Halloween 2021 event which begins in Pokémon GO this Friday, Altered Forme Giratina enters Tier Five raids as the first of two bosses that will be featured during the event. Tonight is the first of two Altered Forme Giratina Raid Hour of October 2021 in Pokémon GO. This Ultra League demon will be appearing with increased frequency in Legendary Raids from 6 PM – 7 PM local time. Here are some tips to take advantage of this Raid Hour as Pokémon GO kicks off spooky season.

My tips for Altered Forme Giratina Raid Hour in Pokémon GO include:

Build a team in advance: Niantic's suggestions prioritize Defense, which is not the optimal way to raid. You want to prioritize Attack in order to efficiently take down raid bosses. Build a team of powerful counters to take down Altered Forme Giratina in advance and save it so that, when entering a raid lobby, you can swipe to a prepared list rather than going in with counters that will not be helpful. Some of the top counters include: Top Shadow Pokémon: Salamence, Dragonite, Mamoswine, Weavile, Mewtwo (only with Shadow Ball), Gardevoir, Tyranitar, Honchkrow, Absol, Granbull. Top non-Shadow Pokémon: Rayquaza, Salamence, Palkia, Garchomp, Darkrai, Haxorus, Dragonite, Dialga, Zekrom, Galarian Darmanitan, Chandelure, Gengar.

Mega Evolve a Pokémon: Altered Forme Giratina is weak to multiple Mega-capable species in Pokémon GO. I suggest that you Mega Evolve one of these species ahead of Raid Hour, especially if you have international friends that will invite you to Raid Hours in earlier timezones: Gengar Houndoom Gyrados (with Dark-type moves)

Altered Forme Giratina is weak to multiple Mega-capable species in Pokémon GO. I suggest that you Mega Evolve one of these species ahead of Raid Hour, especially if you have international friends that will invite you to Raid Hours in earlier timezones:

Best of luck to everyone getting out there to play Altered Forme Giratina Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. This is a Shiny-capable raid boss (with a great Shiny at that) which is useful for PVP, so many players will want to take advantage of the boosted number of raids tonight.