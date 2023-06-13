Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Binacle, Hidden Gems, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go

Tonight Is Binacle Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Tonight is Binacle Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Here is everything you need to know about this event including if it can be Shiny.

Tonight is Binacle Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, June 13th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the second of four Spotlight Hours of June 2023 in Pokémon GO, so we will cover what's to come next month at the end of this piece. First, though, let's get into the details for tonight.

Binacle can be Shiny in Pokémon GO, so Shiny hunters will want to get out there. This species has been available to encounter in its Shiny form since the Water Festival 2022, but I find it to be a rare feature, making tonight's Spotlight Hour well worth playing. In its standard form, Binacle has off-white hair (?), brown faces, and orange stalks, as seen above. The Shiny form sees the hair (???) turn green, the faces go a dark brownish-green, and the stalks turn a reddish-salmon color.

Tonight's bonus is double Candy for catching, so no Items are needed to help you buff this bonus.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in June 2023:

June 20th, 2023: Sunkern with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

Sunkern with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny June 27th, 2023: Doduo with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in June 2023:

June 16th – 25th, 2023: Solstice Horizons + Team GO Rocket Takeover

Solstice Horizons + Team GO Rocket Takeover June 29th – July 2nd, 2023: Dark Flames event

The Raid Hours for the month of June 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, June 14th, 2023: The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Uxie in Asia-Pacific region, can be Shiny Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, can be Shiny Azelf in the Americas and Greenland, can be Shiny

The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Wednesday, June 21st, 2023: Nihilego, can be Shiny

Nihilego, can be Shiny Wednesday,June 28th, 2023: Nihilego, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this June 2023:

June 15th – 29th: Mega Sceptile

Mega Sceptile June 29th – July 6th: To-be-announced, likely a debut An early version of the calendar teased Mega Tyranitar for this date Dataminers have seemingly leaked Mega Sableye for this date

To-be-announced, likely a debut

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

