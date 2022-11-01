Tonight Is Cempasúchil Duskull Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Cempasúchil Duskull Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, November 1st, this special event-themed Ghost-type Pokémon will appear with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the first of five Spotlight Hours of November 2022 in Pokémon GO. Keep reading for a full breakdown of the upcoming Spotlight Hours for this month, but first, let's get into the details of tonight's offering and bonus.

Cempasúchil Duskull is pictured above with its evolutionary line, which can be evolved from this costume-wearing Pokémon. Cempasúchil Duskull will be available only during the current Día de Muertos event and is marked as a rare spawn during the event. It is only during the Cempasúchil Duskull Spotlight Hour that it will be flooding the game. Cempasúchil Duskull can be Shiny, and as mentioned before, it can evolve… so the most dedicated Shiny hunters will, of course, want three in order to obtain the entire Shiny family. Quite the task, so good luck, Trainers!

The bonus happening during Cempasúchil Duskull Spotlight Hour is double Stardust for catching Pokémon. In order to take advantage of this bonus, drop two Star Pieces at the start of the hour so that they will run for the entire time the bonus is active.

There are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in November 2022:

November 8th, 2022: Croagunk with double XP for catching Pokémon

Croagunk with double XP for catching Pokémon November 15th, 2022: Porygon with double Candy for catching Pokémon

Porygon with double Candy for catching Pokémon November 22nd, 2022: Petilil with double Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Petilil with double Candy for transferring Pokémon. November 29th, 2022: Hoothoot with double XP for evolving Pokémon.