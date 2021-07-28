Tonight Is Dialga Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Details & Tips

Tonight is Dialga Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM to 7 PM, most of the gyms in the game will pop with Dialga raids, offering players a great shot at getting this newly released Shiny Legendary. Let's get into a couple of tips for tonight's Raid Hour.

My tips for Dialga Raid Hour in Pokémon GO this week include:

Days with Raid Hours are a great time to coordinate with Friends in Pokémon GO you added randomly online. Sometimes, you get locked into these situations where neither of you are opening gifts at a Friendship level up because you don't want to steal the other's XP. Today, take a look at where that person's gift comes from and find out when their raid hour takes place in relation to your timezone. Opening the gift during then would be a great way to possibly get both of you XP. An even better way would be to invite them to your Raid Hour so that you can both guarantee you're getting the XP at the same time, so you'll both be aware to have a Lucky Egg on.

Don't trust Niantic's suggested counters, which prioritize Defense over Attack. You definitely don't want that. The most important aspect of your Pokémon in raids is the damage they can output per second as attackers. Because of this, you should prepare a team or two in advance that you can swipe to once you enter the raid lobby. Use our Dialga Raid Guide to build your team of counters.

Here's the full list of upcoming Tier Five raid and Raid Hour content coming to Pokémon GO in August 2021, straight from the blog's new announcement:

Dialga will continue to appear in five-star raids until Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny one! Palkia will be appearing in five-star raids from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny one! Stay tuned for more updates on which Pokémon will be appearing in five-star raids after August 20. Every Wednesday in August, a Raid Hour event will occur from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. The following Pokémon will be featured. Wednesday, August 4, 2021: Dialga Wednesday, August 11, 2021: Palkia Wednesday, August 18, 2021: Palkia Wednesday, August 25, 2021: ??? In addition, a bonus Raid Hour event will take place on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.