Tonight Is Douse Genesect Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Tonight is Douse Genesect Raid Hour in Pokémon GO, but do not let this Mythical Pokémon's Drive trick you out of using Fire-types.

Tonight is Douse Drive Genesect Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five Raids. These Raids will all feature Douse Drive Genesect, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. Now, while Douse Drive Genesect is distinct in your Dex from the other Drives, that doesn't mean its typing or weakness changes, so do not let the "Douse" here fool you into not doing what's best. And what's best in this scenario? Fire-types. Genesect is always, no matter what Drive it's packing, a Steel/Bug-type Pokémon. That means that it has a double weakness to Fire-types. This double weakness is so strong that, in the right weather, you may even be able to defeat Genesect as a solo player. So be sure to power up your Fire-types and get them ready for battle because they will be key in completing Genesect Raids quickly tonight.

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO. Here's what's coming for the rest of the month.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this November 2023:

November 2nd – November 9th: Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) November 9th – November 16th: Virizion (can be Shiny)

Virizion (can be Shiny) November 16th – November 23rd: Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) November 23rd – November 30th: Terrakion (can be Shiny)

Terrakion (can be Shiny) ALL MONTH: Shadow Moltres will be in Shadow Raids on Saturdays and Sundays

The Raid Hours for the month of November 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, November 8th, 2023 : Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 : Virizion (can be Shiny)

Virizion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023 : Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 29th, 2023: Terrakion (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this November 2023:

November 2nd – November 12th: Mega Houndoom (can be Shiny)

Mega Houndoom (can be Shiny) November 12th – November 16th: Mega Gallade, debuting in Mega Raids (can be Shiny)

Mega Gallade, debuting in Mega Raids (can be Shiny) November 16th – November 30th: Mega Kangaskhan (can be Shiny)

