Tonight Is Kartana/Celesteela Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO: Sept. 2022

The second and final Celesteela and Kartana Raid Hour of the month is happening tonight, Wednesday, September 14th, in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring the Ultra Beasts that have been added to the game this week as regional encounters. Kartana will appear in raids in the Northern Hemisphere, and Celesteela will appear in raids in the Southern Hemisphere. These two Ultra Beasts will remain the Tier Five raid bosses until September 27th, 2022, at which point Yveltal will take over. Let's take a look at some counters to help Pokémon GO players take on the Steel/Flying-type Celesteela and the Steel/Grass-type Kartana.

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Kartana counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kartana with efficiency.

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Charizard: Fire Spin, Blat Burn

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Hisuian Arcanine: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Celesteela counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Celesteela with efficiency.

Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Victini: Quick Attack, V Create

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Good luck tonight, fellow Pokémon GO players! The next raid rotation with Yveltal is finally giving us a Shiny raid rotation, so we're going to go hard on that!