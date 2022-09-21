Tonight Is Kartana/Celesteela Raid Hour #2 In Pokémon GO: Sept. 2022
The second and final Celesteela and Kartana Raid Hour of the month is happening tonight, Wednesday, September 14th, in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring the Ultra Beasts that have been added to the game this week as regional encounters. Kartana will appear in raids in the Northern Hemisphere, and Celesteela will appear in raids in the Southern Hemisphere. These two Ultra Beasts will remain the Tier Five raid bosses until September 27th, 2022, at which point Yveltal will take over. Let's take a look at some counters to help Pokémon GO players take on the Steel/Flying-type Celesteela and the Steel/Grass-type Kartana.
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Kartana counters as such:
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+
- Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower
- Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kartana with efficiency.
- Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower
- Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn
- Charizard: Fire Spin, Blat Burn
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Hisuian Arcanine: Fire Fang, Flamethrower
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Celesteela counters as such:
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+
- Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge
- Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt
- Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge
Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Celesteela with efficiency.
- Xurkitree: Spark, Discharge
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++
- Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Victini: Quick Attack, V Create
- Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
Good luck tonight, fellow Pokémon GO players! The next raid rotation with Yveltal is finally giving us a Shiny raid rotation, so we're going to go hard on that!