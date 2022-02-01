Tonight Is Litleo Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: February 2022

Tonight's Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO just got a lot better. Back in January, it was announced that Litleo would be the focus of February's first Spotlight Hour. At the time, Litleo was not able to be encountered as a Shiny Pokémon. However, a new event begins today in Pokémon GO: the annual Lunar New Year celebration. Who happens to be the Shiny release of this event, you may ask? I'll give you a hint. The little bastard just can't wait to be king. That's right, tonight is Litleo Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO and this little lion can now be Shiny. From 6 PM – 7 PM, Litleo will be spawning with increased frequency in the game and will be responding more to Incense. It will even be popping up in spawn points that are normally inactive in the game. Let's get into the details.

Unfortunately, tonight's bonus is not one that can be explored while hunting. It is double evolution XP. Now, normally I advise Pokémon GO players to take advantage of the bonus if they already have the Shiny of the Spotlight Hour feature, but with Litleo being released as a new Shiny, that's very unlikely. My advice this time is to hunt the full hour and just wait for double evolution XP to come back around. It's always in rotation and tonight is a good chance to get Shiny Litleo early.

Here are the details for the remaining Spotlight Hours and bonuses in Pokémon GO during the month of February 2022:

Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Spritzee (cannot be encountered in its Shiny form as of this writing) Spotlight Hour Bonus: Double catch Stardust

Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Koffing (Shiny-capable) Spotlight Hour Bonus: Double catch XP

Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Voltorb (Shiny-capable) Spotlight Hour Bonus: Double catch Candy

