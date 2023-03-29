Tonight Is Lugia Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: March 2023 Tonight is Lugia Raid Hour in Pokémon GO and this Legendary bird from the Johto Region can be found in its Shiny form after raid battles.

Lugia has entered Tier Five raids once again. This Johto Psychic/Flying-type Legendary Pokémon will stay in Pokémon GO from now until April 11th, which means that it will star in two Raid Hours, including tonight's hour-long event. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, March 29th, Lugia will appear in Tier Five Raids that will pop over most Gyms in the game. Be careful when taking on Lugia, though, because this is a tanky Pokémon with no double weaknesses.

Here is the raid content coming to Pokémon GO for April 2023.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids during the month.

March 28th – April 11th: Lugia

Lugia April 11th – April 17th: Incarnate Forme Landorus

Incarnate Forme Landorus April 17th – May 2nd: Tapu Bulu with a Shiny release

Both the Lugia feature and the Incarnate Forme Landorus feature are new chances to catch Shiny versions of these species, which have been available in the game before. Tapu Bulu is the only newly Shiny-capable Pokémon featured during this slate. Looking down further at what will be available in raids, Tapu Bulu will actually be the only new content whatsoever.

The Raid Hours for the month of April 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

April 5th, 2023: Lugia, can be Shiny

Lugia, can be Shiny April 12th, 2023: Incarnate Forme Landorus, can be Shiny

Incarnate Forme Landorus, can be Shiny April 19th, 2023: Tapu Bulu, can be Shiny

Tapu Bulu, can be Shiny April 26th, 2023: Tapu Bulu, can be Shiny

Lugia takes tonight's Raid Hour as well as March 29th, and Tapu Bulu gets the same feature, which is a positive thing. It also shows some restraint on Niantic's part that they are just giving Landorus, a feature that very few will be excited about, a single week.

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this April 2023:

March 28th – April 10th: Mega Alakazam

Mega Alakazam April 4th – April 11th: Mega Lopunny

Mega Lopunny April 11th – April 17th: Mega Blastoise

Mega Blastoise April 17th – May 2nd: Mega Slowbro