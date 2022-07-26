Tonight Is Meditite Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: July 2022

Tonight is Meditite Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 – 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, July 26th, this Fighting/Psychic-type (a spicy mix!) Pokémon will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff. This is the fourth and final Spotlight Hour of July 2022 in Pokémon GO, but be sure to stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for information on future Spotlight Hours and events coming to Pokémon GO. First, though, let's talk Meditite.

Meditite Spotlight Hour is important for Pokémon GO players for more than one reason. First of all, yes, Meditite can indeed be Shiny. Its Shiny form was unlocked in the game quite a long time ago, but as more species are released, Meditite has become a somewhat rarer spawn. Shiny Meditite is noticeably different with the Smurf-blue parts of its body replaced with light red.

This Spotlight Hour is especially useful for those who compete in GO Battle League. I am quite happy with my Great League team, but I will say that every time I see Meditite's evolved form of Medicham, I dispair. With Charged Moves, including the Fighting-type Power-Up Punch and Dynamic Punch, the Ice-type Ice Punch, and the Psychic-type Psychic (obviously), this Pokémon has incredible coverage. Also, all of those moves are relatively fast-charging and can become a real problem when Medicham uses Power-Up Punch as shield bait… so you might want to invest in your own Medicham and become one of those PVPers that makes me panic.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double XP for evolving Pokémon, which is the hardest bonus to take advantage of while actively hunting, so you'll either need to split your time or decide to focus on either the bonus or the Meditite hunt.