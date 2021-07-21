Tonight Is Mewtwo Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: July 2021

Tonight is Mewtwo Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. This powerful Psychic-type Legendary Pokémon will be appearing in raid battles over most of the game's gyms from 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, July 19th. This is the only Raid Hour that Mewtwo will have during its tenure as Legendary Boss before the Ultra Bonus boss takes over.

Here are my tips for Mewtwo Raid Hour in Pokémon GO:

Shiny and 100% hunt! Remember that Mewtwo is a rare feature. It may not have been the most appealing during the time leading up to GO Fest 2021 and we may be burned out from the event, but it's still a pretty big deal when this Legendary Pokémon is in raids. My suggestion is to really grind this day of gameplay out if you're looking to catch a Shiny or 100% IV Mewtwo. Now… what do I mean by day instead of hour?

You no longer have to be confined to playing one raid hour in your timezone. You can coordinate with international players to grind out more than one raid hour in a single day. Look to social media, where Facebook, Discord, Reddit, and even Twitter for international raid groups hosting invites. That way, you may be able to participate in multiple Mewtwo Raid Hours throughout the day in different time zones.

Raid parties: Go in with three good trainers minimum but know that it's going to be a hard battle. Especially if you cannot guarantee the top counters, you'll need greater numbers. This leads me to the final tip.

Build your raid parties in advance. Do not trust Niantic's suggested counters, which prioritize defense to a fault. Raid performance is defined not by defense capabilities but by DPS: damage per second. To output more DPS against Mewtwo, you will need to choose the top attackers as your counters in Pokémon GO. Build a prepared team of counters using our official July 2021 raid guide, featuring the most up-to-date information about which species and moves to use against Mewtwo.

Best of luck out there, fellow Pokémon GO trainers.