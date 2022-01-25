Tonight Is Minun Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: January 2022

Last week was Plusle Spotlight Hour, so you know Pokémon GO had to do this to maintain pseudo-Pika-equilibrium. Tonight is Minun Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Tonight, Tuesday, January 25th from 6 PM – 7 PM, this tiny little sparky critter will be appearing in the game with increased frequency. Minun will also be responding more to Incense and even popping up in spawn points on the map where Pokémon don't usually show up. Let's take a look at the details for Minun Spotlight Hour so all trainers can take advantage of this week's offering.

Firstly and, to many, most importantly… can Minun be Shiny? Yes! Shiny Minun is great, with a much bigger difference in color palette than Shiny Plusle. Shiny Minun has spearmint green ears, cheeks, paws, and more. All of the blue spots are replaced with this color, which works beautifully with its design.

Now, what is the Spotlight Hour bonus? During Minun Spotlight Hour, trainers will be able to get double Candy from transferring Pokémon in Pokémon GO. Unfortunately, this is not an inactive bonus that can be taken advantage of while hunting Minun unless you're using an auto-catcher. My advice is to take a look at your storage well before the event starts and plan what you'll transfer so that you can do it quickly. Utilizing the tag feature or even going old school and creating nicknames for the soon-to-be-transferred Pokémon is a good bet. This way, you can do the heavy lifting regarding the bonus before the event starts so that you can spend the full Spotlight Hour going after Shiny Minun.

That's it for the January 2022 Spotlight Hours, but we will be able to confirm the February 2022 Spotlight Hours later on today. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for the latest Pokémon GO news and much more.