Tonight Is Oddish Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2022

Tonight is Oddish Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7pm tonight, Tuesday, April 19th, Oddish will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. Keep in mind, though, that stationary Incense has been nerfed to one spawn per five minutes, so you will need to get out there and walk in order to activate the Incense buff. This is the third Spotlight Hour of April 2022 in Pokémon GO, and we have info on what's to come next, so stay tuned for peeks at the rest of the month's schedule. First, let's get into the details of tonight's event.

First up, Oddish can indeed by Shiny in Pokémon GO. It is normally blue with green leaves as seen above in its standard form. The Shiny version of Oddish is entirely green, which makes it obvious when you encounter it. Now, Shiny hunters may want to get out there and hunt particularly hard tonight if they are completionists, as Oddish has quite a few evolutions. It evolves into Gloom who can then evolve into either Vileplume or Bellossom. That means that completionist Shiny collectors will have to catch four Shiny Oddish to get the whole family. However, uber completionists will have to catch more, as both Gloom and Vileplume have slight gender differences with the spots on their buds.

The night's bonus is double Catch Stardust. To take advantage of this bonus, all you have to do is pop two Star Pieces at the top of the event so they run for the full hour. Then, get to catchin'!

Here is the current schedule of Spotlight Hours scheduled for April 2022 in Pokémon GO:

April 26th at 6 PM: Sunshine Form Cherrim