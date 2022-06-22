Tonight Is Psystrike Mewtwo Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2022

Tonight is the fourth Raid Hour of June 2022 in Pokémon GO and it is likely the last time we will see this certain Legendary in quite some time. Mewtwo Raid Hour is going down tonight, Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022 from 6 PM through 7 PM in Pokémon GO. During this time, most Gyms in the game will host Tier Five raids, all of which will feature the Psychic-type Legendary Mewtwo. Let's take a look at some gameplay tips.

Psystrike Mewtwo is going away: Mewtwo will be featured in next week's Raid Hour, but there is a catch. Next Wednesday's Mewtwo will have the Ghost-type attack Shadow Ball when caught. This is considered a signature move as well as tonight's Psystrike. However, the Psychic-type Psystrike is a highly coveted move as well, so I'd suggest getting as many Mewtwo as you can with both Psystrike this week and Shadow Ball next week. This is a great and useful Pokémon to have and is also terrific fodder for trade. There are always Trainers looking to trade for or swap Mewtwo, so you can never go wrong raiding it.

Mega Evolve Gengar, Absol, Houndoom, or Beedrill: These are all great counters against Mewtwo. Gengar is terrific (but glassy!) for its Ghost-type moves, Absol and Houndoom for their Dark-type moves, and Beedrill for its Bug-type moves. All of those will help take Mewtwo down and will boost other attackers.

Pinap Berries for Shiny Pokémon: If you do encounter a Shiny Mewtwo in one of these raids, don't waste your chance to increase the Candy you earn! Shiny encounters in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO are guaranteed first-ball catches. Use a Pinap Berry on this encounter to increase the number of Candies you earn, because it is a guaranteed catch.

Best of luck to all those looking to raid Mewtwo tonight in Pokémon GO.