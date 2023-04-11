Tonight Is Shellder Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2023 Tonight is Shellder Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO and you can hunt for this Shiny Pokémon while also taking advantage of a great bonus.

Tonight is Shellder Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, April 10th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the second of four Spotlight Hours of April 2023 in Pokémon GO, so we will cover what is to come in the next few weeks at the end of this piece. First, though, let's get into the details for tonight.

Shiny hunters, look out! Shellder can be Shiny in Pokémon GO, and it's a terrific Shiny. The standard Shellder, pictured above, has a purple shell. Shiny Shellder has an orange shell.

You will want to start preparing for Spotlight Hour well before the hour begins, though, as the bonus is double Candy for transferring Pokémon. The last thing you want to do is miss out on a chance to hunt Shellder, though, so be sure to just queue up your transfers by 6 PM and then, when the clock strikes Spotlight, transfer them and pull in all of that extra Candy.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in April 2023:

April 18th, 2023: Trapinch with double XP for evolving, cannot be Shiny

Trapinch with double XP for evolving, cannot be Shiny April 25th, 2023: Tangela with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this April 2023:

March 28th – April 11th: Lugia

Lugia April 11th – April 17th: Incarnate Forme Landorus

Incarnate Forme Landorus April 17th – May 2nd: Tapu Bulu with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of April 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

April 12th, 2023: Incarnate Forme Landorus, can be Shiny

Incarnate Forme Landorus, can be Shiny April 19th, 2023: Tapu Bulu, can be Shiny

Tapu Bulu, can be Shiny April 26th, 2023: Tapu Bulu, can be Shiny

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in the game this April 2023:

April 4th – April 11th: Mega Lopunny

Mega Lopunny April 11th – April 17th: Mega Blastoise

Mega Blastoise April 17th – May 2nd: Mega Slowbro

Here are the events coming to the game in April 2023:

April 4th – April 10th, 2023: Spring into Spring

Spring into Spring April 9th, 2023: Elite Raids, likely Regieleki

Elite Raids, likely Regieleki April 13th – April 17th, 2023: A Mystic Hero

A Mystic Hero April 15th, 2023: April Community Day featuring Togetic

April Community Day featuring Togetic April 20th – April 26th, 2023: Sustainability Week

Sustainability Week April 23rd, 2023: Limited Research Day, focus Pokémon not yet revealed

Limited Research Day, focus Pokémon not yet revealed April 29th, 2023: Community Day Classic, focus Pokémon not yet revealed