Tonight Is Shiny Lake Trio Raid Hour #2 of 3 In Pokémon GO

The second of three Lake Trio Raid Hours for September 2021 is happening tonight in Pokémon GO. In their respective regions of the world, Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie will be appearing in Legendary Raids from 6 PM – 7 PM local time. Due to the time difference, some of these hours are happening very early in the morning or late at night for players out-of-region, so those coordinating with international players may have a full day of raiding on their hands. Here are some tips to maximize on Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie Raid Hour in Pokémon GO.

Ever since the launch of the Lake Trio in Pokémon GO, I've seen a ton of Metagross in these raids. If we have a bunch of trainers, it's not a bad situation. However, if we are trying to three-man a Uxie? Disaster. Niantic is recommending Pokémon like Metagross because they are good defenders against the Lake Trio and will last longer. That, to be frank, doesn't matter at all when raiding. You want to go in with the best attackers, with a priority on DPS: damage per second. Because of that, your best bet is to build a team in advance and stick to that. You can build your teams using our Pokémon GO raid guides right here at Bleeding Cool: Azelf Raid Guide: Top 10 counters & top 10 discount counters Mesprit Raid Guide: Top 10 counters & top 10 discount counters Uxie Raid Guide: Top 10 counters & top 10 discount counters

By adding international Friends in Pokémon GO, you can access the Lake Trio Pokémon out of your region. Your best bet is to create a Twitter account, post your friend code using the hashtags #PokemonGO and #PokemonGORaids and let people know two things: what you're looking for and what you will, in turn, send. While Mesprit trainers are a bit harder to find, as an Azelf trainer myself, I was able to get a flood of Uxie invites on Day One that have still yet to slow down. This will help you play Raid Hour multiple times during the day in different Time Zones.