Tonight Is Shiny Voltorb Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

The Charge Up event begins today in Pokémon GO and tonight's Spotlight Hour is themed to this electrifying event. Tonight from 6 PM – 7 PM local is Voltorb Spotlight Hour, where the game will be flooded with the scowling, spherical Pokémon. Let's get into our tips for the event.

Our tips for Voltorb Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO include:

Voltorb is available as a Shiny. Its Shiny is blue and white, essentially looking like the Great Ball to the non-Shiny form's Poké Ball. Voltorb has the standard Shiny rate of approximately one in 500, and there is no way to increase the odds but you can increase the number of encounters you experience.

If you're playing on foot, you want to be in a downtown area or a well-lit park. Basically, somewhere dense with Pokéstops. Throw an Incense on, lure up the stops, and make your rounds. If you're driving, parking lots are great for this but be sure not to play while moving your vehicle. Parking in a parking spot, catching the surrounding spawns, and then moving to another spot is quite effective.

Another major tip we have is to use the Quick Catch method, which you can learn about here in this detailed guide. This essentially creates a way to skip the catch animation, allowing you to spend more time catching and less waiting. This can drastically increase your encounters.

The bonus for the night is double Stardust, which is an easy bonus to take advantage of while catching Pokémon. Throw on two Star Pieces and get to catching!

Finally, here are the rest of March 2021's Spotlight Hour Pokémon of choice as well as the weekly bonus, directly from the official blog:

Tuesday, March 23, 2021: Surskit will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, March 30, 2021: Slugma will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.