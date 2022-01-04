Tonight Is Solosis Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: January 2022

The first Spotlight Hour of the year 2022 is happening tonight in Pokémon GO. The focus Pokémon for this first offering is a relatively rare spawn that some players may be happy to see. Tonight is Solosis Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this Psychic-type Pokémon from the Unova region will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details.

First of all, the most common question that Pokémon GO players have when it comes to Spotlight Hour spawns is: can it be Shiny? In this case, no, the floating rear end cannot yet be Shiny. The hovering cheeks can't sparkle. Solosis has not yet had its Shiny release, so if you're in it for the Shiny hunt, you can leave the hovering booty alone. The bonus, however, may still be appealing.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus can be taken advantage of without using any extra items. However, it is one that will take you away from hunting on the map. If you are looking to farm Solosis Candy, you may want to split time between catching Pokémon and transferring, because tonight's bonus is double Transfer Candy. All of those Legendaries that are building up which have become far too many to swap in Special Trades? Let 'em go, let 'em go, let 'em go.

Here is a breakdown of what Pokémon GO players can expect from Spotlight Hours and bonuses for the rest of the month of January 2022:

Tuesday, January 11th, 2021 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Diglett (Shiny-capable) with a bonus of double Catch Stardust

Diglett (Shiny-capable) with a bonus of double Catch Stardust Tuesday, January 18th, 2021 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Plusle (Shiny-capable) with a bonus of double Catch Candy

Plusle (Shiny-capable) with a bonus of double Catch Candy Tuesday, January 25th, 2021 from 6 PM – 7 PM: Minun (Shiny-capable) with a bonus of double Transfer Candy