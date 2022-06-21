Tonight Is Spinarak Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2022

Tonight is Spinarak Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 – 7 PM tonight, Tuesday, June 21st, this itsy bitsy spider will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. Keep in mind, though, that stationary Incense has been nerfed to one spawn per five minutes, so you will need to get out there and walk in order to activate the Incense buff. This is the third Spotlight Hour of June 2022 in Pokémon GO, so read on, as we have information on the next Spotlight Hour coming to the game this month.

Can Spinarak be Shiny? That's the question of the hour. I'm pleased to say that it can indeed sparkle. Spinarak's Shiny form was released as part of last year's Halloween Event. Shiny Spinarak is noticeably different when encountered with a pastel blue body rather than green and pink pinchers.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is double XP for evolving Pokémon. If you are going to take advantage of this bonus by evolving, my advice is to put on two Lucky Eggs at the top of the hour in order to make sure you can earn even more extra XP. The one downside about this bonus is that it is not one that you can take advantage of while actively hunting and catching Spinarak. Trainers will have to choose between Shiny hunting, mass evolving, or splitting their tie between both.

There is just one more Spotlight Hour this month and it was originally not mentioned in the blog but was revealed to the media at the time. This is going to be a pretty major one as I have found this event-themed Pokémon not to be entirely common during the current TCG Crossover Event. The final Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour event in June 2022:

Tuesday, June 8th, 2022 from 6PM – 7PM: TCG Hat Pikachu Spotlight Hour with double Stardust for catching Pokémon