Tonight Is Spoink Spotlight Hour #2 In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Spoink Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. This is the second time that this species has been featured, as it was originally the focus of the second-ever Spotligt Hour to be featured in the game. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this bouncy Psychic-type will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details.

First up, let's tackle the most common question about Spotlight Hour: the Shiny factor. Can Spoink be Shiny? It can indeed! Shiny Spoink was released in Pokémon GO during the Lunar New Year 2019 event, so this is a Shiny that we've had in the game for some time. It will be instantly recognizable for those who are lucky enough to encounter it. While the standard Spoink is, as you can see above, the Dumbo color palette of grey and pink, the Shiny Spoink is a sort of fleshy, peach color with a dark grey ball.

My tips for tonight's Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO have to do with the bonuses. Make sure you're stocked up on balls for one, and pop not one but two Star Pieces at the start of the hour. The bonus is double Stardust for catching Pokémon! Many Spotlight Hour bonuses will necessitate you to take breaks from catching to perform tasks like transferring or mass evolving Pokémon, but this is one that you can take advantage of by catching nonstop.

The rest of the Spotlight Hours and bonuses in Pokémon GO this month will include:

Tuesday, September 14, 2021: Baltoy will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, September 21, 2021: Skitty will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, September 28, 2021: Alolan Meowth will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.