Tonight Is Swirlix Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: January 2023 Tonight is Swirlix Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Can it be Shiny? What are the Spotlight Hour bonuses? Find out everything here.

Tonight is Swirlix Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, January 10th, this Fairy-type Pokémon will appear with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the second of five Spotlight Hours of January 2023 in Pokémon GO. Keep reading for a full breakdown of the upcoming Spotlight Hours for this month but first, let's get into the details of tonight's offering and bonus.

The main question of the night is, of course, can Swirlix be Shiny. The answer is yes! Shiny Swirlix looks noticeably different from its standard form. The regular Swirlix, depicted above, is mostly white with slight pink shades, pink ears, pink feet, pink eyes, and a pink tongue. Shiny Swirlix is a light tan/cream color with brown eyes and brown feet. Its eyes and tongue remain pink.

Tonight's Spotlight Hour bonus is a good one: double Stardust for catching. To take advantage of this bonus, be sure to drop two Star Pieces at the start of Swirlix Spotlight Hour, as each of these will last half an hour.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in January 2022:

January 17th, 2023: Seedot with double XP for catching

Seedot with double XP for catching January 24th, 2023: Tynamo with double Candy for catching

Tynamo with double Candy for catching January 31st, 2023: Blitzle with double Candy for transferring

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in January 2022:

January 10th – January 16th, 2023 : Twinkling Fantasy Event, currently live in game. Features Fairy-types and Dragon-types with a Shiny release for Dedenne, a Mega release for Salamence, and Noibat and Goomy in the wild

: Twinkling Fantasy Event, currently live in game. Features Fairy-types and Dragon-types with a Shiny release for Dedenne, a Mega release for Salamence, and Noibat and Goomy in the wild January 14th – January 15th, 2023 : GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone

: GO Battle Weekend: Steven Stone January 19th – January 23rd, 2023 : January Community Day Classic: Larvitar

: January Community Day Classic: Larvitar January 27th – February 5th, 2023: Crackling Voltage Event