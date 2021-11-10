Tonight Is Swords Of Justice Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: November 2021

The Swords of Justice trio composed of the Legendary Pokémon Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion will feature in tonight's Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. All three will be appearing with increased frequency in Tier Five Raids from 6 PM – 7 PM local time tonight. Unlike the previous raid bosses, these three will only have one single Raid Hour dedicated to them during their raid rotation. Because of that, if you are Shiny hunting one of these Pokémon, you may want to take advantage of one of these Pokémon GO Raid Hour tips below.

Post your Friend code on social media: If you're having trouble finding real-life friends to play Pokémon GO with, head over to Twitter and post your friend code with the hashtags #PokemonGO #PokemonGORaids and #PokemonGOFriends. This will bring a huge wave of Friend Requests your way. Also, even if you have a ton of real-life friends who play or an active local community, this can help you take advantage of the following tip.

Raid Hour happens at 6 PM local time weekly, meaning that even though the event isn't active for you, it may be active elsewhere in the world. Social media apps such as Reddit and Facebook have places for international Pokémon GO friends to connect and raid together even outside of Twitter. Playing multiple raid hours through Remote Raid invites is a great way to increase the number of chances you'll have to encounter a Shiny Cobalion, Terrakion, or Virizion. Pinap Berries for Shiny Pokémon: If you do encounter a Shiny Pokémon in one of these raids, don't waste your chance to increase the Candy you earn! Shiny encounters in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO are guaranteed first-ball catches. Use a Pinap Berry on this encounter to increase the number of Candies you earn, because it is a guaranteed catch. Best of luck to all those looking to raid the Swords of Justice before Cresselia takes over as Tier Five raid boss.