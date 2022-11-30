Tonight Is The Final Nihilego Raid Hour In Pokémon GO For 2022

Nihilego continues its feature as the Tier Five Raid Boss for the rest of November in Pokémon GO. This Rock/Poison-type Ultra Beast will be the focus of tonight's Pokémon GO Raid Hour on November 30th, 2022, from 6 PM until 7 PM, which will close out its reign as the Raid Boss. During this window, most Gyms in the game will pop with Ultra Wormholes that will open up into Tier Five raids featuring Nihilego. This is not likely to be a popular Raid Hour as its Nihilego's second Raid Hour in a row and also comes after Nihilego featured along with the other Ultra Beasts during this past weekend's raid-centric Ultra Beast Arrival: Global event. Nihilego is quite powerful, though, so it's worth getting out there. Let's take a look at some Nihilego counters.

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Nihilego counters as such:

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Nihilego with efficiency.

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Flygon: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this December 2022:

December 1st – December 8th, 2022: Virizion

Virizion December 8th – December 15th, 2022: Terrakion

Terrakion December 15th – December 23rd, 2022: Cobalion

Cobalion December 23rd – January 1st, 2023: Kyurem

The Swords of Justice are back in raids in honor of December 10th's event which will debut the Mythical Pokémon Keldeo with the Something Extraordinary: Keldeo Special Research line.

The Raid Hours for the month of December in Pokémon GO are:

December 7th, 2022: Virizon

Virizon December 14th, 2022: Terrakion

Terrakion December 21st, 2022: Cobalion

Cobalion December 38th, 2022: Kyurem

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this November 2022:

December 1st – December 8th, 2022: Mega Abomasnow

Mega Abomasnow December 8th – December 15th, 2022: Mega Aggron

Mega Aggron December 15th – January 1st, 2023: Mega Glalie making its debut in the game