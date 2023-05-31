Tonight Is The Final Regigigas Raid Hour In Pokémon GO For May 2023 Tonight is the final Regigigas Raid Hour in Pokémon GO for May 2023 as we prepare to move to the new Season of Hidden Gems.

Regigigas continues as the Tier Five raid feature for a second week in a row during Pokémon GO's Raid Hour. This Normal-type Legendary Pokémon will stay in Pokémon GO from today until June 1st, which means that it will star in two Raid Hours, including tonight's hour-long event. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, May 31st, this Legendary Titan of Hoenn will appear in Tier Five Raids that will pop over most Gyms in the game. Let's get into the details.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this June 2023:

June 1st – June 15th: The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Uxie in Asia-Pacific region Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India Azelf in the Americas and Greenland

The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: June 15th – 29th: Nihilego with a Shiny release

Nihilego with a Shiny release June 29th – July 6th: Heatran

Heatran Shadow Raids every weekend starting June 10th: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

The Lake Trio is going to be considerably harder to raid this month than the last time they were here. This is because the Remote Raids were not nerfed the last time we had access to Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf. You will only have five Remote Raid passes per day to attempt to Raid these Legendaries out of region.

Let's take a look at the upcoming Raid Hours for the month of June 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, June 7th, 2023: The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Uxie in Asia-Pacific region, can be Shiny Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, can be Shiny Azelf in the Americas and Greenland, can be Shiny

The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Wednesday, June 14th, 2023: The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Uxie in Asia-Pacific region, can be Shiny Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, can be Shiny Azelf in the Americas and Greenland, can be Shiny

The Lake Trio will feature in their regions: Wednesday, June 21st, 2023: Nihilego, can be Shiny

Nihilego, can be Shiny Wednesday,June 28th, 2023: Nihilego, can be Shiny

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!