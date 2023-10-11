Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Guzzlord, pokemon

Tonight Is The First Shiny Guzzlord Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is the first Shiny Guzzlord Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. You can expect to find this Ultra Beast popping from Ultra Wormholes.

Tonight is the first-ever Shiny-capable Guzzlord Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Starting at 6 PM and running until 7 PM tonight, October 11th, most Gyms in the game will feature these Tier Five wormholes that will lead to the arrival of the Ultra Beast Guzzlord. Due to Guzzlord's Shiny release, the limit on Remote Raids, and the start of Spooky Season, this may actually be a pretty busy Raid Hour compared to what we have seen recently in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at some tips for the one-hour event.

In addition to this event, there is a new and exciting event beginning tomorrow. Here's what's happening for the Harvest Festival event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Pokémon debut: Smoliv, a new Paldean species, will arrive in the game, continuing the Paldean generational rollout that began with the new Adventures Abound season in September 2023. Smoliv can evolve into Dolliv with 25 Smoliv Candy, which can itself evolve into Arboliva with 100 Smoliv Candy.

Smoliv, a new Paldean species, will arrive in the game, continuing the Paldean generational rollout that began with the new Adventures Abound season in September 2023. Smoliv can evolve into Dolliv with 25 Smoliv Candy, which can itself evolve into Arboliva with 100 Smoliv Candy. Wild Spawns: Bellsprout (can be Shiny), Exeggcute (can be Shiny), Sunkern (can be Shiny), Wurmple (can be Shiny), Combee (can be Shiny), Cottonee (can be Shiny), Petilil (can be Shiny), Pumpkaboo (can be Shiny), Sweaddle, Bounsweet, Smoliv, and Flabébe. Flabébe appears with its Red Flower in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with its Blue Flower in the Asia-Pacific region, and with its Yellow Flower in the Americas.

Bellsprout (can be Shiny), Exeggcute (can be Shiny), Sunkern (can be Shiny), Wurmple (can be Shiny), Combee (can be Shiny), Cottonee (can be Shiny), Petilil (can be Shiny), Pumpkaboo (can be Shiny), Sweaddle, Bounsweet, Smoliv, and Flabébe. Field Research: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Plant Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Sand Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Trash Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Pumpkaboo (can be Shiny), Smoliv

The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Plant Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Sand Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Trash Cloak Burmy (can be Shiny), Pumpkaboo (can be Shiny), Smoliv Event bonus: Collection Challenge that results in XP, Stardust, and Mossy Lure Modules Mossy Lure Modules activated during the event will last for two hours Mossy Lure Modules have a higher chance of attracting Pumpkaboo PokéStop Showcases for Smoliv, Pumpkaboo, and Gourgeist

Timed Research: Niantic writes: "You'll be able to access event-exclusive paid Timed Research as a part of the Ticket of Treats starting October 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can purchase the Ticket of Treats in the in-game shop for US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency).* Complete the research tasks to earn a Mossy Lure Module and encounters with Pumpkaboo! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

Niantic writes:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!