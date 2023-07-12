Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Articuno, Moltres, pokemon, Zapdos

Tonight Is The Kanto Birds Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

How can you defeat Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres in Tier Five Raids during tonight's Legendary Birds of Kanto Raid Hour in Pokémon GO?

Tonight is Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Wednesday, July 12th, these Legendary Birds from Kanto will be available in Raids. Most Gyms will feature these Tier Five Raids, giving players a great chance to battle and catch these Pokémon, who can all be Shiny in Pokémon GO.

Here are the top counters for each of these Legendaries.

Top Articuno Counters:

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Bargain Articuno Counters:

Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Midday Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Midnight Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Hisuian Arcanine: Fire Fang, Rock Slide

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Rock Slide

Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Top Zapdos Counters:

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Bargan Zapdos Counters:

Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Kyuren: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam

Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Nihilego: Acid, Rock Slide

Top Moltres Counters:

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Bargain Moltres Counters:

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Midday Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Midnight Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Best of luck out there, Pokémon GO Trainers!

