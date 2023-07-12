Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Articuno, Moltres, pokemon, Zapdos
Tonight Is The Kanto Birds Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems
How can you defeat Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres in Tier Five Raids during tonight's Legendary Birds of Kanto Raid Hour in Pokémon GO?
Tonight is Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Wednesday, July 12th, these Legendary Birds from Kanto will be available in Raids. Most Gyms will feature these Tier Five Raids, giving players a great chance to battle and catch these Pokémon, who can all be Shiny in Pokémon GO.
Here are the top counters for each of these Legendaries.
Top Articuno Counters:
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
Bargain Articuno Counters:
- Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Midday Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Midnight Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Hisuian Arcanine: Fire Fang, Rock Slide
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Rock Slide
- Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare
- Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
Top Zapdos Counters:
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
Bargan Zapdos Counters:
- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche
- Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche
- Kyuren: Dragon Breath, Glaciate
- Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Ice Beam
- Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Nihilego: Acid, Rock Slide
Top Moltres Counters:
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Gigalith: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
Bargain Moltres Counters:
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Midday Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Landorus: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Aggron: Smack Down, Meteor Beam
- Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Omastar: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Midnight Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
Best of luck out there, Pokémon GO Trainers!
