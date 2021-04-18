Tools Up! Just Got Some DLC As They're Throwing A Garden Party

All In! Games revealed this week they have launched a brand new DLC pack for Tools Up! as they're throwing a party. More specifically, a Garden Party! The latest DLC for the game developed by The Knights of Unity will be divided into three separate seasonal episodes as the team is looking to give you a better experience than just a one-and-done download. Each episode will come with brand new levels, tools, mechanics, and more as they will be throwing you into the fray against a new challenging opponent each season. Every episode can be played solo or co-op with up to four people, so everyone can get in the fun with home improvement and the outdoors. It's a pretty cool endeavor as they're basically taking the same theme and stretching it out from the Spring until the Fall so you get your money's worth out of every episode. We have a little more info below along with the trailer.

The Tools Up! Co. crew were coming back from another successful renovation, when suddenly—something fell on the road in front of them! They got out of the car and saw an enormous tree house surrounded by broken branches. It was practically falling apart before their eyes—this was going to take some work! It's a good thing Tools Up! Co. was in the right place at the right time. Only they have the skills to restore order to this place! Garden Party DLC episodes retail at $5.99 USD each or as a Season Pass retailing at $14.99 so you can save your money for spring flings! Episode 1: The Tree House is now available while episodes 2 and 3 will be available soon! Check out the Release Roadmap for more details and get ready to throw your own Garden Party!