Top 10 Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Part 1

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018 and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Now, at the end of our journey, let's count down the Top 10 cards of the set, starting with slots ten through six.

10 & 9 – Glaceon GX Full Art & Leafeon GX Full Art: We begin with a tie. Both of the set's Eeveelutions tie for the 9th and 10th spots. Though the Sun & Moon era limited the scope of their Full Arts by restricting the backgrounds to type-based colors, the texture of these cards elevates them beyond what the digital images above can show. They are truly gorgeous cards and the way that the Pokémon TCG threaded the Eeveelutions through Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, and finally Ultra Prism made for a fun hunt for Eevee fans. And isn't that, you know, everyone?

8 – Lunala Prism Star: This set launched Prism Stars and the clean lines and vibrant colors of Lunala's art made this one the best to me. It, quite simply, shines bright like a diamond.

7 – Cynthia Full Art Trainer Supporter: Ultra Prism is known for its strong selection of Full Art Trainers, so you know there must be some fire coming if a chase card like Cynthia is only in the 7th slot.

6 – Gardenia Full Art Trainer Supporter: Gardenia may not be as iconic of a trainer as some of the others in the set, but there's such a beaming positivity and fun to this card that it ended up ranking high for me. Complete with a painterly background that I wish Full Art Pokémon of this era could have gotten, this is a terrific card.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism continues with the top five cards of the set. To follow this series, click the Ultra Prism tag below.