Touhou Multi Scroll Shooting 2 Coming To Steam In 2021

On Monday, April 19th, Skydash Studios, a relatively-new indie developer based in Bangkok, Thailand, announced that their game Touhou Multi Scroll Shooting 2 will launch on the Steam Store later this year. While there's no telling exactly when or what quarter the game will officially be released as of yet, the screenshots of this game look quite well-done for a new studio.

The sequel to another derivative Touhou shooting game, this game features characters from the property. There is no story behind the game, and it is billed as an abstraction of sorts. Not much is known about this game beyond that, but we will be sure to update you as details emerge. You can find the gameplay trailer for Touhou Multi Scroll Shooting 2 within the YouTube video below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Touhou Multi Scroll Shooting 2. Game play trailer (November 2020) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3F3e2yaze8)

Some key features of this game include:

3 difficulties.

Screen resolution setting. 1920×1080, 1280×720, 640×360

Choose your favourite fit for your machine.

Better performance with a lower resolution.

Hitbox style setting.

Hp and Mp regenerate.

Unlimited continue.

Kill enemies in close range to get more bonus.

Kill enemies consecutively to get more chain bonuses.

You can find this game on Steam later this year. Furthermore, a demo version of this game is accessible on the Steam Store by clicking here. Does the Touhou concept of magical girls engaging in combat interest you? Likewise, does Skydash Studios' new game appeal to you? Let us know what you think about Touhou Multi Scroll Shooting 2 in the comments below!