Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree Drops New Story Trailer

Check out the official story trailer for Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred, as the game will be released later this week

Article Summary Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree launches September 18, 2025 for fans of roguelite adventures.

Experience Towa's journey to save Shinju Village from Magatsu’s evil forces in a mystical, untamed realm.

Command unique guardians, forge powerful swords, and master diverse combat styles against fearsome foes.

Explore evolving lands, build bonds with villagers, and uncover secrets woven into the story’s timelines.

Developer Brownies Inc. and publisher Bandai Namco have released a new trailer for Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, giving a better look at the game's storyline. You're basically given a quick telling of what's happening in the world, as you'll have to push yourself beyond your limits to overcome the evil Magatsu and the Magaori. Enjoy the trailer here, as the game will be released on September 18, 2025.

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree

In this roguelite adventure set in a far-off mystic realm, ancient forces stir, and untold dangers await. As Towa, lead the guardians of the sacred tree in forging strong relationships and powerful swords to fight Magatsu's forces and determine the future of Shinju Village. On their quest to restore peace, play as Towa and the Guardians as they explore far-off lands threatened by Magatsu's evil influence. In a world where even splendor hides a lurking threat, courage is the only way forward. As Hitoshi Sakimoto's melodies guide the way, a breathtaking yet untamed landscape unfolds where the fight to save Shinju Village begins.

Each guardian has its own abilities and set of swords, making each combat style and guardian pair unique. Together, pave your way through colorful lands, conquer dungeons, and defeat Magatsu's minions! As the guardians pursue their quests across different timelines, the village evolves over the years. Develop unique bonds with its residents and learn more about their customs and stories that are woven into the inner workings of the village. Each visit is a chance to train at the dojo, summon powerful Graces, and craft new swords at the smithing shop.

