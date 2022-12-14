Tower Of Fantasy Merafaleur Moonshade Update Arrives Next Week

Level Infinite and Bossa Studios have a new update coming to Tower Of Fantasy next week, as players will soon experience Merafaleur Moonshade. This is one of those updates that will essentially update a lot of things but not make it so that the game is broken or has too much for you to get into at once. Most of the unlocks are happening in the cyberpunk city, including giving you new locations to visit and things to do. We have the full list of notes of what to expect from this update for you below, along with the latest trailer showing it off before it goes live on December 22nd.

"This 2.2 update, entitled Mirafleur Moonshade, unlocks other parts of Mirroria, giving players more access to the mysterious Cyberpunk city. Wanderers can explore new areas such as Mirramoon Street, Treasured Garden, Aquaria Palace, Coolyland, and Entertainment Center. A large number of interior scenes and interactive content is also now open. Players can go to the entertainment center to compete in bowling, organize a racing competition, or even enjoy music at Livehouse. Wanderers can also enjoy a roller coaster and ferris wheel, solve riddles and win rewards in the Lantern Riddles, along with much more."

"Next up is the latest simulacrum, Lyra, who is also being introduced in the Mirafleur Moonshade update. As the only successor to Ms. Maidelin, and the closest to her, Lyra is cold, mature, and unnoticed. Lyra is armed with the Vesper, a physical weapon, which looks like a Cybernetic Arm with a massive damage boost and healing effect. Throughout the holidays and into the new year, players can expect festive events and bountiful rewards like Dark Crystals, Red Nucleus, holiday-themed skin, and more. . New gameplay and challenges are also offered in the 2.2 update, including the Void Abyss beginning January 1."