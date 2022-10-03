Tower Of Fantasy To Release Vera Expansion Free On October 20th

Level Infinite and Hotta Studio announced this morning they will release the Tower Of Fantasy Vera Expansion totally free in two weeks. The team has been hard at work on this latest expansion and has been promoting it like none other as they lead up to its release. Now we know it will officially be added to the game, totally free, on October 20th. In case you haven't checked out any of the promotions yet, this will add a couple of new features to the game, including a cyberpunk area and a vast desert, as well as a new character to the mix and a number of improvements to the game in general. You can read the official rundown from the devs below and see the latest trailer.

"The Vera expansion features two distinct environments – the irradiated wilderness of the Desert Gobby and at its centre, the cyberpunk city of Mirroria. The glittering city may at first glance seem like an oasis and offer respite from the harsh Desert Gobby, but Wanderers will soon discover that it is full of danger and conflict. Both areas will offer Wanderers a fresh set of missions, events, raids, instances, monsters and legendary bosses to overcome, plus new vehicles to discover and weapons to master. It is a section of the Desert Gobby, known as the Grayspace where the biggest challenge awaits. Upon entering the Grayspace the whole environment darkens, bringing with it a sense of foreboding and the threat of encountering Grayspace Entities, the enemies that inhabit this zone. Grayspace Entities come in many forms and are responsible for the increased deterioration of Vera's already fragile ecology. The most lethal of these are known as Abyssants, but for those Wanderers who are brave enough to take them on the rewards are bountiful."