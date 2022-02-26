Train Sim World 2 Releases New Journeys Expansion

Dovetail Games have released a brand new expansion into Train Sim World 2 as you can now head off onto some New Journeys. This one is essentially a global trip as they'll be including trains and locations from several spots around Europe, giving you a bit more of an exploration vibe than you had previously. You'll have more scenarios, more liveries to attach, more spots to visit. Just a lot more of everything. You can see the full list of additions below along with the preview trailer, as this is available for you to add to the game now.

Take on new challenges and explore more from London Underground, CSX and Deutsche Bahn with Train Sim World 2: New Journeys Expansion. Celebrate the 50-year history of the 1972 MK2 Tube Stock with its original Aluminum & Red livery, with services on the Bakerloo Line to give enthusiasts and commuters a taste of this veteran London Underground stock; enjoy more open-air experience and get in the cab of the classic diesel powered American SD40 in its early CSX Blue & Gray scheme as it hauls heavy freight through the Sand Patch Grade in the Allegheny Mountains; or climb aboard the hard-working DB BR 423 and its Red S- Bahn Köln livery running packed passenger lines in and out of the cathedral city of Horrem and Düren. A trio of additional stock for Train Sim World 2

1972 Mk2 Tube Stock in original Aluminum & Red livery

SD40 in early CSX Blue & Gray livery

DB BR 423 EMU in DB Red S-Bahn Köln livery

Highly detailed, feature-rich, driving cabs with accurate true-to-life performance and handling

Additional Journey Mode chapter for each train

Accessible Training Modules and nine detailed and engaging scenarios, three each for Bakerloo Line, Sand Patch Grade and Schnellfahrstrecke Köln – Aachen

Operable in Timetable Mode on Bakerloo Line, Sand Patch Grade and Schnellfahrstrecke Köln – Aachen