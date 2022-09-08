Trinity Trigger Will Be Released Sometime In Early 2023

Marvelous Inc. announced this past week that Trinity Trigger will be coming out in North America and Europe sometime in early 2023. This is a brand new action RPG from developer FuRyu, featuring the talents of artist Yuki Nobuteru (Secret of Mana), character designer Raita Kazama (Xenoblade), scenario writer Yura Kubota (Octopath Traveler), and composer Hiroki Kikuta (Secret of Mana). This throwback to '90s RPGs will be released for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles, no word if a PC version is in the works or not. Enjoy the latest trailer below as we wait to hear about a proper release date.

In a forgotten age, the Gods of Order and Gods of Chaos challenged one another for dominance in epic clashes that spilled out from the heavens to the continent of Trinitia. These clashes almost destroyed the mortal realm, leaving massive, powerful weapons known as Arma embedded in the ground. The gods ended their direct conflict as a result, with both factions choosing a "God Warrior" to fight in their name instead. One day, Cyan, a young man living a quiet life, discovers that he has been chosen as the "Warrior of Chaos." Saddled with a cruel destiny, Cyan sets out with Elise and Zantis, two companions compelled to guide him, on a journey to save the world…and defy the gods. Master the Weapons of the Gods— Solve puzzles and defeat enemies alone or with friends in local co-op as players traverse the dungeons of each Arma, towers made from the fallen weapons of the gods.

Make expert use of the Weapon Wheel in battle to change between eight weapon types on the fly– every enemy has a weakness and finding and exploiting it is the key to victory. A Generational Role-Playing Epic— Trinity Trigger was inspired by the iconic RPGs of yesteryear, but its accessible and rewarding gameplay incorporates modern flourishes to make it an exciting new adventure.