Trivia Murder Party 3 Receives First Developer Diary

Check out the latest developer diary for Trivia Murder Party 3, as Jackbox Games are working on the solo release of their latest title

Article Summary Trivia Murder Party 3 gets a standalone release with major updates from Jackbox Games in 2024.

Built in Unreal Engine 5, it offers a more cinematic experience and innovative gameplay features.

First Jackbox title with online matchmaking for easier play with friends or strangers worldwide.

New horror camp setting, ongoing content updates, and marshmallows bring unique multiplayer twists.

Jackbox Games recently released the first developer diary for their upcoming solo title release, Trivia Murder Party 3. No video package for this one, this is mostly a Q&A with the devs about the game as they are working on releasing it this year. We have a snippet and some notes from the team below about the game's development, as you can read the full diary on their website.

Trivia Murder Party 3 – Dev Diary #1

By making Trivia Murder Party 3 a stand-alone title, our devs get the opportunity to give the franchise our full attention while working in Unreal Engine 5, a new tool for us. The Jackbox Party Pack format is brilliant for variety, but it limits how much we can innovate our tech and how deeply we can explore any single game. A standalone title lets us go all-in, creating a deeper and richer experience, while being able to try new things like online matchmaking. And we can continue to support Trivia Murder Party 3 with future content updates, like new trivia questions and minigames. He's been saying it for years, but [REDACTED] really does deserve our undivided attention….

Unreal Engine 5 : Trivia Murder Party 3 is built in Unreal Engine 5, a first for Jackbox Games. Through UE5, Jackbox is making Trivia Murder Party 3 the most cinematic Trivia Murder Party title so far and introducing game ideas that weren't possible in previous versions.

: Trivia Murder Party 3 is built in Unreal Engine 5, a first for Games. Through UE5, is making Trivia Murder Party 3 the most cinematic Trivia Murder Party title so far and introducing game ideas that weren't possible in previous versions. Online Matchmaking : Trivia Murder Party 3 marks the first Jackbox game with online matchmaking, making it more accessible, spontaneous, and frictionless for everyone, whether you want to play with friends or strangers.

: Trivia Murder Party 3 marks the first game with online matchmaking, making it more accessible, spontaneous, and frictionless for everyone, whether you want to play with friends or strangers. Content Updates : Jackbox will support Trivia Murder Party 3 with ongoing content updates, like new trivia questions and minigames.

: will support Trivia Murder Party 3 with ongoing content updates, like new trivia questions and minigames. New Setting : Trivia Murder Party 3 is the rare multiplayer game that encourages camping! It is set at an old abandoned summer camp that the murderous host attended as a teenager. Like its predecessors, Trivia Murder Party 3 is influenced by horror films, specifically the slasher camp genre.

: Trivia Murder Party 3 is the rare multiplayer game that encourages camping! It is set at an old abandoned summer camp that the murderous host attended as a teenager. Like its predecessors, Trivia Murder Party 3 is influenced by horror films, specifically the slasher camp genre. Marshmallows: You read that right. Marshmallows will be featured in Trivia Murder Party 3.

