Turn-Based Tactical RPG Glorious Companions Released For Steam

After having been in Early Access for a minute, the tactical RPG Glorious Companions has been released on PC via Steam this month

Article Summary Glorious Companions launches on Steam after Early Access, offering a rich RPG with tactical mechanics.

Explore the open world of Navaroth and experience the epic quest against Xandar's Wrath.

Choose your faction: the disciplined Valrenay or fierce Scarres in PvP battles.

Uncover mysteries as the Naalan statues awaken in the land of Terscara.

Indie game developer and publisher Ancient Forge Studio has released their latest game, Glorious Companions, for PC via Steam this month. The game was in Early Access for a hot minute while the team worked on it, as they have given us an RPG fantasy title with turn-based tactical mechanics and an interesting story. But last week, the game was finally released in full with new content and other additions. Enjoy the trailer above as the game is available now.

Glorious Companions

Glorious Companions is a turn-based tactical RPG set in the rich, open world of Navaroth. Lead a group of battle-proven companions through an epic quest to collect all the vault crystals and end Xandar's Wrath. Play either of the two campaigns or venture into point-limited, wargaming-inspired PvP battles in both Online and Local Multiplayer. Command the disciplined and versatile Steam-wielding Valrenay or unleash the fury of the Scarres, a vengeful race of fierce red lizardfolk.

The land of Terscara has fallen into a peaceful coexistence as the 300-year-old war between Scarres and Valrenay has ceased to end. The Scarres seemingly accepted their role as second-rate inhabitants of Terscara. Or at least that's what they want the humans to think. In truth they trust in a prophecy, which promises a coming of a powerful Blood Chieftain, who will help them triumph against the humans. However, recently, a new threat emerged on the horizon. The giant statues called Naalans started rumbling as if they were awakening. More and more folk started reporting weird events happening around the Giants. Some even say that they've seen the Naalans tilting their heads slightly. In the face of the unveiling crisis, the King of Valrenay decided to call in all brave enough to discover the underlying root of the issue and solve it once and for all.

