Two Dungeons & Dragons Book Series To Be Sold For Charity

Penguin Random House and Wizards Of The Coast will be selling two Dungeons & Dragons book series later this month for a charitable cause. The two companies have partnered with Humble Bundle and Extra Life to launch "Humble Book Bundle: Dungeons & Dragons – Read the Realmson", which will launch on April 22nd. The bundle will contain a total of 23 ebooks from The Legend of Drizzt and The War of the Spider Queen series, sold at a pay-what-you-want price for everything. So if you want to pay $20 for it all, you can. If you want to be THAT person who pays $0.01, you still can. Aa portion of the total proceeds from this sale will go to Extra Life, which is a charity that unites gamers around the world to help sick and injured kids. You can read about both book series below if you're not familiar with them. The link above will take you to the sale, but it won't be active until April 22nd. Plus, this sale will only run for a limited time as the last date to purchase these as a bundle will be May 13th.

The Legend of Drizzt

Set in Dungeons & Dragons' popular Forgotten Realms campaign setting, R.A. Salvatore's The Legend of Drizzt follows dark elf Drizzt Do'Urden from his humble beginnings as an outcast to his later years as a legendary hero. Drizzt's story begins in the tunnels of the Underdark, where priestesses rule drow society in the name of the goddess Lolth. Though Drizzt becomes a formidable fighter, his strict sense of right and wrong make him an outsider in a society without morals. Eventually exiled from his home, Drizzt climbs up from the depths of the Underdark to lead a new life on the surface of Faerûn. It is there that Drizzt meets allies who will become steadfast friends: dwarf clan leader Bruenor Battlehammer, barbarian Wulfgar, halfling Regis, and a human woman named Catti-brie. Together, they venture throughout the Realms to preserve the peace, fighting against vengeful goddesses, corrupt wizards, and fearsome monsters in the name of justice.

The War of the Spider Queen

The subterranean drow city of Menzoberranzan is in chaos. The Silence of Lolth has descended, leaving the priestesses' without their magical abilities—and effectively cutting off the city's main source of power. While their world changes around them, four dark elves must uncover the meaning behind Lolth's silence: Where has she gone and why is she refusing to answer her followers' calls? Will she return as something greater than before, or has she abandoned her drow children forever? The answers to these questions will not only determine the future of the Underdark but of the dark elf race itself. The War of the Spider Queen is a New York Times–bestselling Dungeons & Dragons epic from the fertile imaginations of R.A. Salvatore and some of the most exciting names in fantasy. Join them as they peel back the surface of the richest fantasy world ever created to show the dark heart that lies beneath.