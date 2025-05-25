Posted in: Games, Pinball FX, Tomb Raider, Video Games, Zen Studios | Tagged:

Two Tomb Raider Pinball Titles Available Now In Pinball FX Games

Multiple Pinball FX-related games have added a new DLC pack, as two new Tomb Raider Pinball titles will be released this June

Article Summary

  • Two new Tomb Raider pinball tables now available as DLC in multiple Pinball FX games this June.
  • Play as Lara Croft in epic pinball adventures across legendary Tomb Raider locations and scenarios.
  • Each table offers unique challenges, multiball modes, and interactive elements inspired by the series.
  • Compatible with Pinball FX, Pinball FX VR, Zen Pinball World, and Legends Pinball 4K platforms.

Zen Studios recently revealed a new DLC pack coming to multiple Pinball FX titles, as the new Tomb Raider pack will arrive in mid-June. This DLC will come with two new pinball tables, Tomb Raider Pinball: Adventures of Lara Croft and Tomb Raider Pinball: Secrets of Croft Manor, which you will be able to download for Zen Pinball WorldPinball FXPinball FX VR, and Legends Pinball 4K. We have more info on both below and a trailer here showcasing both titles, as they will be released on June 19, 2025.

Two Tomb Raider Pinball Titles Available Now In Pinball FX Games
Credit: Zen Studios

Tomb Raider Pinball: Adventures of Lara Croft

Inspired by the games developed by Crystal Dynamics, relive Lara Croft's greatest adventures with two new action-packed tables! From the legendary halls of Croft Manor to mysterious tombs around the world, test your skills, uncover secrets, and play through iconic moments from the Tomb Raider franchise.

  • Explore Lara's Greatest Adventures: Travel through some of Tomb Raider's most legendary locations, from the jungles of Peru and the Great Wall of China to Egypt's pyramids and the icy caves of Tibet.
  • Epic Challenges: Face the mysterious Atlanteans, Willard's mutated spider form, the Sea Witch, and more, using Lara's iconic dual pistols in a special third-person shooting mode!
  • Tomb Multiball: Lock three balls into a playfield trapdoor to unleash chaotic multi-ball action, and gain amazing treasures from the unexplored tomb.
  • Agile Adventurer: Navigate treacherous ramps, balance your way through the tilt field, and avoid other pitfalls in the table's intricate design.
  • Survivor Wizard Mode: Experience the Survivor Trilogy in a final showdown, fighting wolves in the jungle, battling the evil cult leader, Mathias, and uncovering Trinity's secrets in Paititi.

Tomb Raider Pinball: Secrets of Croft Manor

  • Explore the Manor: Shoot ramps and targets to navigate the various wings of Croft Manor, from the grand main hall to the hidden study and the mysterious hedge maze.
  • Master the Challenges: Train like Lara with distinct game modes, including Agility Training, Combat Mastery, and puzzle-filled Study Sessions.
  • Uncover Ancient Secrets: Unlock the Wizard Mode: Echoes of Time, where you must solve an intricate mechanism to reveal a powerful family relic.
  • Epic Multi-balls & Side Missions: Activate the White Queen Multiball, restore the manor in Renovation Rush, and experience the haunting Midnight Multiball inside the manor's ancient clock.
  • Signature Pinball Mechanics: Engage with interactive toys, including a rotating chamber, a spiral staircase ramp, an animated armored knight, and more!

