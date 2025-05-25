Posted in: Games, Pinball FX, Tomb Raider, Video Games, Zen Studios | Tagged: Tomb Raider Pinball

Two Tomb Raider Pinball Titles Available Now In Pinball FX Games

Multiple Pinball FX-related games have added a new DLC pack, as two new Tomb Raider Pinball titles will be released this June

Play as Lara Croft in epic pinball adventures across legendary Tomb Raider locations and scenarios.

Each table offers unique challenges, multiball modes, and interactive elements inspired by the series.

Compatible with Pinball FX, Pinball FX VR, Zen Pinball World, and Legends Pinball 4K platforms.

Zen Studios recently revealed a new DLC pack coming to multiple Pinball FX titles, as the new Tomb Raider pack will arrive in mid-June. This DLC will come with two new pinball tables, Tomb Raider Pinball: Adventures of Lara Croft and Tomb Raider Pinball: Secrets of Croft Manor, which you will be able to download for Zen Pinball World, Pinball FX, Pinball FX VR, and Legends Pinball 4K. We have more info on both below and a trailer here showcasing both titles, as they will be released on June 19, 2025.

Tomb Raider Pinball: Adventures of Lara Croft

Inspired by the games developed by Crystal Dynamics, relive Lara Croft's greatest adventures with two new action-packed tables! From the legendary halls of Croft Manor to mysterious tombs around the world, test your skills, uncover secrets, and play through iconic moments from the Tomb Raider franchise.

Explore Lara's Greatest Adventures : Travel through some of Tomb Raider's most legendary locations, from the jungles of Peru and the Great Wall of China to Egypt's pyramids and the icy caves of Tibet.

: Travel through some of Tomb Raider's most legendary locations, from the jungles of Peru and the Great Wall of China to Egypt's pyramids and the icy caves of Tibet. Epic Challenges : Face the mysterious Atlanteans, Willard's mutated spider form, the Sea Witch, and more, using Lara's iconic dual pistols in a special third-person shooting mode!

: Face the mysterious Atlanteans, Willard's mutated spider form, the Sea Witch, and more, using Lara's iconic dual pistols in a special third-person shooting mode! Tomb Multiball : Lock three balls into a playfield trapdoor to unleash chaotic multi-ball action, and gain amazing treasures from the unexplored tomb.

: Lock three balls into a playfield trapdoor to unleash chaotic multi-ball action, and gain amazing treasures from the unexplored tomb. Agile Adventurer : Navigate treacherous ramps, balance your way through the tilt field, and avoid other pitfalls in the table's intricate design.

: Navigate treacherous ramps, balance your way through the tilt field, and avoid other pitfalls in the table's intricate design. Survivor Wizard Mode: Experience the Survivor Trilogy in a final showdown, fighting wolves in the jungle, battling the evil cult leader, Mathias, and uncovering Trinity's secrets in Paititi.

Tomb Raider Pinball: Secrets of Croft Manor

Explore the Manor : Shoot ramps and targets to navigate the various wings of Croft Manor, from the grand main hall to the hidden study and the mysterious hedge maze.

: Shoot ramps and targets to navigate the various wings of Croft Manor, from the grand main hall to the hidden study and the mysterious hedge maze. Master the Challenges : Train like Lara with distinct game modes, including Agility Training, Combat Mastery, and puzzle-filled Study Sessions.

: Train like Lara with distinct game modes, including Agility Training, Combat Mastery, and puzzle-filled Study Sessions. Uncover Ancient Secrets : Unlock the Wizard Mode: Echoes of Time, where you must solve an intricate mechanism to reveal a powerful family relic.

: Unlock the Wizard Mode: Echoes of Time, where you must solve an intricate mechanism to reveal a powerful family relic. Epic Multi-balls & Side Missions : Activate the White Queen Multiball, restore the manor in Renovation Rush, and experience the haunting Midnight Multiball inside the manor's ancient clock.

: Activate the White Queen Multiball, restore the manor in Renovation Rush, and experience the haunting Midnight Multiball inside the manor's ancient clock. Signature Pinball Mechanics: Engage with interactive toys, including a rotating chamber, a spiral staircase ramp, an animated armored knight, and more!

