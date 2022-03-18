Ubisoft Globally Launches Trivial Pursuit Live! 2 This Week

Ubisoft has launched the sequel to their trivial hit, Trivial Pursuit Live! 2, globally this week on Stadia for PC as well as all three major consoles. As you might suspect from a sequel, this is an improvement on the original from top to bottom, while it also retains some familiarity of what made the previous one a pretty cool hit for fans of the franchise. This one throws out the traditional tabletop aspect and treats the quest for six pie pieces like a game show, as you prove your skills across multiple categories in an attempt to be the first to fill your wheel. You can see more of the game in the trailer below as it's available now.

Trivial Pursuit Live! 2 takes the beloved trivia game to the next level with brand new questions, several question formats, two levels of difficulty for all player types, a diverse lineup of characters to choose from, and a new Twitch streaming mode. With the new family questions set, all family members can show off their trivia knowledge. Play with up to three other players in the Classic mode or team-up for intense 2v2 battles in the Versus mode. Not only can players compete against friends and family, but they can also face other players from across the globe by bringing the challenge online. And with the brand new Twitch Mode streamers and viewers can now compete against each other in their favorite quiz game.

Experience the thrill of competing on a TV trivia game show at home or on the go. Featuring different question formats to challenge players from beginner to expert. You can even take on players from around the world in online play. For up to four players. Customize your gameplay: Choose your favorite categories, question-and-answer formats, and even your game length. Inclusive for everyone through adapted difficulty levels and unique catch-up game rounds. Get the whole family on board: Kid-friendly questions let the whole family play together! Play in teams with up to four players with the Versus mode.