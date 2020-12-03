Ubisoft Opens Registration For Rainbow Six Invitational 2021

Ubisoft announced earlier today that they have officially opened up registrations for the Rainbow Six Invitational 2021. This year's event will take place in a LAN environment created by the organizers with zero audiences around, all done to protect the teams and crew. Which means we're probably not going to be seeing this one held at Bell Place or any fancy digs in Montreal as we have in the past. The event will also serve as a spot to reveal what's on the way for Year 6 of the game. You can read more below as sixteen teams have already qualified and they're now looking for four more. If you think you have what it takes to compete, you can register here.

The fifth edition of the Six Invitational will be held in Europe in February 2021 and will gather 20 teams across the four main regions of the Rainbow Six Esports circuit, competing offline in a LAN environment following strict sanitary measures. For health and safety reasons, there will be no audience on site. Sixteen teams have already secured their spot in the competition by earning points through regional leagues and Six Majors during the Rainbow Six Esports Season 2020. These points contributed to their ranking in the Global Points Standings and have determined their qualification for the Six Invitational. The Six Invitational 2021 prize pool cap is set at USD $3,000,000. Adding to the starting amount of USD $500,000, 30% of all revenue from the Road to S.I. 2021 Battle Pass will directly contribute to the prize pool of the competition, and any amount above the 3-million-dollar cap will be redistributed to support the Rainbow Six Esports scene in Year 6. More than just a tournament, the Six Invitational also marks the kick-off of a new year in Rainbow Six Siege. Throughout the Six Invitational 2021, the Rainbow Six Siege community will get a glimpse at everything the development team has in store in Year 6, including a few surprises. The event will feature panels on the game and the esports scene, as well as renowned content creators from the community.