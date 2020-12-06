Ubisoft Reveals A New Hero Coming To For Honor This Season

Ubisoft revealed this week that there's a new heron on the way to For Honor in Season Four of Year Four happening on December 10th. The new hero is called Gryphon, as you can see from the artwork here. According to his backstory, this hero was originally a part of the Order of the Lawbringers before Apollyon's death forced him from the Order. Which eventually drove the polearm-equipped hero to a mercenary guild. This character is a straight-up brawler when it comes to the compact system in the game. Sure, you got a little bit of a reach with his weapon, but the reality is that is designed to be up in our face hacking people from limb to limb. We got more info on the hero below along with screenshots of the new content coming to the game and the season pass when it all launches this Thursday.

Previously known as Holden Cross, Gryphon was a great warrior in the Order of the Lawbringers who fought side-by-side with Apollyon in the Blackstone Legion. After her death, he was rejected by his fellow Lawbringers, prompting him to join a mercenary guild and embark on a journey across the world, making friendships in all factions and learning new fighting techniques. Now equipped with a sturdy polearm named Bardiche, the Knight Errant Gryphon is here to lead the resistance to victory against the Order of Horkos. Starting December 10, players can purchase Gryphon from first-party stores for $7.99 as part of a package that includes the new Hero, one exclusive Ornament, one Elite Outfit, three crates, and seven days of Champion Status. Players will also be able to unlock the Gryphon Hero on December 24 for 15,000 Steel in-game.