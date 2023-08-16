Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Ultimate Games, Video Games | Tagged: 3T Labs, Pancake Games, Ultimate Fishing Simulator

Ultimate Fishing Simulator Receives Two New DLCs

Do you live simulated fishing and DLC content? Ultimate Fishing Simulator has two new DLCs for you to take on and expand the game.

Ultimate Games has revealed two new additions to Ultimate Fishing Simulator, as players can get their hands on a pair of DLC additions. The game now has both the Aquariums DLC, and the Fishing Adventure: Finland Reserve DLC, both of them having some interesting additions that will give you more fish and locations for you to take on. As well as a promise in the future from the developers of new content on the way in other locations. We got more info on both of them for you below, as we have trailers for both of them for you to check out.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator – Aquariums DLC

The Aquariums DLC is the eleventh addition to Ultimate Fishing Simulator, released in 2018. This DLC expands the game with entirely new features. Players can now utilize an entirely new aquarium section where they can collect and display fish they've caught. The addition allows players to manage their collection within up to seven large aquariums. The new options provide significant freedom in customizing the aquariums, including, for instance, selecting the type of water and interior elements. Ultimate Games S.A. has announced that they are currently working on the next five add-ons: Florida, Bow & Trident, Australia, Italy, and Alaska.

Fishing Adventure: Finland Reserve

Fishing Adventure is a relaxing single-player fishing game based on straightforward principles. Released in 2019, the title currently has an 86% positive rating on Steam, based on nearly 1,200 reviews. Importantly, Fishing Adventure has been optimized to run smoothly on computers with lower technical specifications. The new DLC takes players to Finland, where they can experience pristine waters and a variety of fish species. The catalog of available fish includes perch, pike-perch (zander), salmon, and brook trout. In the Finland Reserve, players will encounter a unique fishing spot – a lake featuring both sharp, rocky coastlines and tranquil coves.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!